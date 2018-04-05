General Aviation News

No kidding: ADS-B 2020 deadline is firm

The folks at the FAA say they have a sense of humor too, but an April Fool’s joke that the agency is extending the ADS-B deadline is just that.

As stated in the final rule published with industry input in May 2010, all aircraft flying in designated controlled airspace — generally the same busy airspace where transponders are currently required — must be equipped with ADS-B Out avionics by Jan. 1, 2020.

Only aircraft that fly in uncontrolled airspace, and aircraft without electrical systems, such as balloons and gliders, are exempt from the mandate.

FAA officials note that time is running out — there are only 21 months left until the deadline.

If you have any questions about equipage — whether you need to or not, what equipment to get — you can find answers on the FAA’s Equip ADS-B website.

For information about ADS-B, visit the ADS-B website.

  1. No kidding? The real April fool’s joke may be on the FAA. The airlines have critical source relief to 2024 with an exemption, DoD has even said they’re NOT going to comply, some foreign airlines are thumbing their nose at FAA with no expectation of meaningful enforcement, due to likely retaliation on US operators by their “state of the operator”, drones have no hope of complying, air-vehicles like gliders are already largely exempt, and GA is equipping at such a low rate that there is no expectation whatsoever of the level of compliance FAA originally intended. At places like KNUW Class C airspace, GA would be nuts to have to equip when the adjacent Growlers and Hornets will not be equipped. If FAA is so foolish as hold the line in 2020 for GA aircraft in many if not most places covered by 91.115, they are going to massively decrease the residual value of tens of thousands of aircraft for which it is completely illogical to equip, if not even ground many thousands of other aircraft.

    Worst of all, NextGen is heading straight for a massive $40B failure (read the DOT IG report). The entire concept of FAA’s misuse of ADS-B (for driving ATS separations via “Surveillance” with pseudo-radar) is going to have to eventually be rethought anyway. There is not a prayer FAA’s version of ADS-B is going to solve the NextGen riddle of capacity, efficiency, cost, or safety, failing to meet the goals originally intended for NextGen (PastGen?).

    So don’t hold your breath about which way this April Fool’s joke will eventually turn out.

