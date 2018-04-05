No kidding: ADS-B 2020 deadline is firm

The folks at the FAA say they have a sense of humor too, but an April Fool’s joke that the agency is extending the ADS-B deadline is just that.

As stated in the final rule published with industry input in May 2010, all aircraft flying in designated controlled airspace — generally the same busy airspace where transponders are currently required — must be equipped with ADS-B Out avionics by Jan. 1, 2020.

Only aircraft that fly in uncontrolled airspace, and aircraft without electrical systems, such as balloons and gliders, are exempt from the mandate.

FAA officials note that time is running out — there are only 21 months left until the deadline.

If you have any questions about equipage — whether you need to or not, what equipment to get — you can find answers on the FAA’s Equip ADS-B website.

For information about ADS-B, visit the ADS-B website.