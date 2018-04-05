Pilot hits light pole on busy ramp

The pilot reported that during taxi through a high traffic density ramp area at the airport in Punta Gorda, Florida, the Cessna 172’s left wing hit a light pole, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing.

According to the pilot there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to avoid obstacles and maintain situational awareness while taxiing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA186

This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.