Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour 2018 takes off in May

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour is bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to 26 cities in North America this summer, featuring the B-29 FIFI.

The tour also includes eight cities in Canada, according to organizers. It is the first time the B-29 Superfortress will be available for tours and rides at Canadian stops.

Visitors to the ramp will be able to view the aircraft up close and tour the cockpit when the airplane is not flying. Rides may be purchased in advance at AirPowerTour.org.

Stops include: