Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour 2018 takes off in May

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour is bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to 26 cities in North America this summer, featuring the B-29 FIFI.
The tour also includes eight cities in Canada, according to organizers. It is the first time the B-29 Superfortress will be available for tours and rides at Canadian stops.
Visitors to the ramp will be able to view the aircraft up close and tour the cockpit when the airplane is not flying. Rides may be purchased in advance at AirPowerTour.org.
Stops include:
- Millington, Tenn. – May 17-20 (B-29, P-51, C-45, T-6, PT-13, T-34)
- Jackson, Tenn. – May 21-23 (B-29, C-45, T-6, PT-13, T-34)
- Huntsville, Ala. – May 24-27 (B-29, P-51, C-45, T-6, PT-13, T-34)
- Roanoke, Va. – May 29-30 (B-29, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- World War II Weekend, Reading, Pa. – June 1-3 (B-29, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- Johnstown, Pa. – June 4-6 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- Williamsport, Pa. – June 8-10 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. – June 13-17 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- Westover ARB, Mass – June 20-24 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- Farmingdale, N.Y. – June 27-July 1 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- White Plains, N..Y – July 4-8 (B-29, C45, T-6)
- Nashua, N.H. – July 9-16 (B-29, C-45, T-6)
- Montreal, QC – July 18-22 (B-29 only)
- Ottawa, ON/Gatineau, QC – July 25-30 (B-29 only)
- Peterborough, Ontario – August 3-5 (B-29 only)
- North Bay, Ontario – August 8-12 (B-29 only)
- Kitchener, Ontario – August 13-15 (B-29 only)
- London, Ontario – August 17-29 (B-29 only)
- Windsor, Ontario – August 22-26 (B-29 only)
- Hamilton, Ontario – August 30-September 2 (B-29 only)
- Danville, Ill. – September 5-9 (B-29, P-51, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- Tulsa, Okla. – September 12-16 (B-29, P-51, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- Joplin, Mo. – September 24-26 (B-29, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- Great Bend, Kansas – September 28-30 (B-29, P-51, C-45, T-6, PT-13)
- Air, Sea and Land Festival, New Orleans – October 12-14
- Wings Over Dallas, Dallas – October 26-28
