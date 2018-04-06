Fuel exhaustion brings down Beech A23

The pilot reported that about five hours into a night cross-country flight the Beech A23’s engine started running rough.
He switched between the left and right fuel tanks several times, adjusted the mixture, but was unsuccessful in correcting the issue.
He knew that he would not make it to the nearest airport, so he turned on his landing light and looked for a place to land.
He landed the airplane in a pond near Hulbert, Oklahoma, and came to rest on the shore. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.
A post-accident examination revealed that the right and left fuel tanks were empty.
According to the pilot there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, and collision with terrain.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA177
This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.