Rotorvox C2A to make US debut at SUN ‘n FUN 2018

Rotorvox Aero will display the Rotorvox C2A for the first time in the United States next week at SUN ‘n FUN, which runs from April 10-15.

The C2A is an all-carbon monocoque gyroplane developed and produced in Germany by Rotorvox Lift Air GmbH, a division of LIFT Air in Eisenach, Germany.

Powered by the Rotax 914 turbocharged engine, the C2A is one of the most technically advanced gyroplanes in the world, according to company officials.

The C2A has a twin boom layout that incorporates wide dual tail booms, rugged trailing link main gear with elastomer shock absorption and a hydraulic maintenance-free pre-rotation system. The cabin features side-by-side seating with ergonomically placed controls to make flying a shared experience, company officials note.

“We are very excited to be participating in SUN ‘n FUN this year,” said Cobus Burger, importer and distributor for the Rotorvox products in the Americas. “I went to Eisenach to fly the C2A last fall and met the folks at Rotorvox Lift Air and came away very impressed with the C2A and the people behind it.”

The C2A is certified and sold ready-to-fly in Europe, but will be sold as an Experimental Amateur Built kit in the USA.

Rotorvox Aero is based near Denver, Colorado and plans to work in association with Flight Design USA in South Woodstock, Conn., for an East Coast Customer build assistance center.

After SUN ‘n FUN, Cobus will fly the C2A to its new base of operations at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC).