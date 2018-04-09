General Aviation News

Video: Historic South Carolina hangar gets a new lease on life

The historic Curtiss-Wright Hangar at Hamilton-Owens Field in South Carolina is on the National Register of Historic Places. That makes it difficult — but not impossible — to breath new life into. But that is exactly what’s happened.

South Carolina ETV produced a nice video that offers some historical perspective, as well as an update on the hangar’s current use as Hunter-Getherer Brewery and Ale House.

