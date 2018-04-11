Alaska aircraft registration proposal withdrawn

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is withdrawing – for the time being – a controversial aircraft registration plan.

Alaska Airmen Association leadership and membership feedback were key to stopping the proposal as originally proposed.

But in a message to members, officials with the association note: “This does not mean that the registration program is dead. You can expect DOT&PF to release a new regulation proposal regarding this matter in the near future.”

From the official statement from the State of Alaska: “The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is withdrawing for further consideration the currently proposed changes to the regulations published on Nov. 1, 2017, and related to implementing aircraft registration and fees for aircraft based in Alaska, and addressing protests, appeals, and definitions. New regulations will be proposed regarding this matter in the near future.”