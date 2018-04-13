ForeFlight demonstrates upcoming enhancements at SUN ‘n FUN

ForeFlight demonstrated a slate of upcoming enhancements at this year’s SUN ‘n FUN.

“Over the last 10 years, ForeFlight has been focused on giving pilots the most elegant and capable integrated application to make flying safer and more enjoyable,” said Tyson Weihs, ForeFlight co-founder and CEO. “ForeFlight 10 builds upon our decade of innovation, delivering fantastic new safety and awareness features, an improved UX with a powerful new search function, and smart airspace capabilities. We think pilots are going to love and appreciate what ForeFlight 10 has to offer.”

Powerful Search

With the upcoming release, customers will experience improved app-wide Search functionality that is smarter, faster, and more consistent across app views, company officials said..

Automatic Downloads Reduces Preflight Workload

ForeFlight 10 automation gives users the option to automatically download chart and data updates when they become available. With the app running, downloads will automatically start when connected to an internet Wi-Fi network.

Automated Terrain & Obstacle Hazard Alerts Enhance Safety

New with ForeFlight 10 is Hazard Alert, a feature that detects and warns of threatening obstacles and terrain using visual and audio alerts that display app-wide. Hazard Alert detects proximity to airports and the approach path and automatically adjusts the scan to reduce nuisance alerts.

Hazard Alert enhances ForeFlight’s existing mobile hazard awareness feature set.

Improved airspace features in ForeFlight 10 include Airspace in Profile View, Automatic Airspace Highlight, and Expanded Global Airspace Details.

Extended GDL 90 Protocol

As part of the ForeFlight Connect platform, ForeFlight is providing an expanded version of the industry-standard GDL 90 Data Interface Specification for third-party devices to transmit live inflight data to ForeFlight Mobile.

The specification will be available on the ForeFlight website. Properly configured devices will be able to display FIS-B weather, TIS-B traffic, AHRS, device name information, and GPS data in the ForeFlight Mobile app.