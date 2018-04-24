General Aviation News

Loose connection leads to forced landing

by 1 Comment

The pilot departed on a cross-country flight in his experimental, amateur-built Zenair 601XL, which was equipped with an electronic ignition system.

He did not detect any electrical system anomalies before departure, but, about 14 minutes into the flight, the avionics switched to internal battery power.

The pilot was unable to troubleshoot the electrical system, and about two minutes later the engine experienced a total loss of power.

During the subsequent forced landing to a road near Hempstead, Texas, the airplane’s left wing hit a road sign, resulting in substantial damage.

The pilot conducted a post-accident examination of the airplane and found a loose connection at the generator regulator output. This eventually led to the total loss of electrical power and a subsequent loss of engine power.

Probable cause: A loose output connection from the generator voltage regulator, which resulted in a loss of power to the electronic ignition system, a total loss of engine power, and a subsequent forced landing, during which the airplane impacted a sign pole.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA167

This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. An image of the voltage regulator is in the NTSB Docket for this non-fatal accident. The regulator has five (5) clip wires with connectors feeding from it to the essential aircraft systems. NONE of the connectors have keepers that would resist unplanned in flight disconnection. All are cheap compression connectors that slide over spade type mounts on the regulator. The connector that came loose didn’t look like it had been compressed much. It reminded me of a fatal RV accident (see the docket and NTSB report for “Trish’s Ride Home”) that suffered a similar inconvenient loss of power.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners