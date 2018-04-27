Training flight ends with plane crashing into a house

The flight instructor was providing multiengine flight instruction to two students who were both pilots, which included simulated engine failures over the course of two flights. The Beech 76 landed at the airport in Pompano Beach, Florida, and the flight instructor told the accident pilot, who had only 2.4 hours experience in the Beech, that he wanted him to practice engine failures in the traffic pattern.

The flight instructor advised the pilot to expect an engine failure during takeoff. While on the right crosswind leg of the airport traffic pattern, about 600′ above ground level, the flight instructor retarded the right engine throttle lever, reducing the right engine power to idle.

The pilot then pressed hard on the right (incorrect) rudder pedal with enough force that it moved the flight instructor’s foot off the left rudder pedal. The airplane immediately rolled violently to the right before the flight instructor took control of the airplane, however the airplane had entered a dive and the flight instructor was unable to recover before the airplane hit a house. All three souls aboard the plane were seriously injured.

The flight instructor is responsible for monitoring the student’s performance providing remedial action immediately if necessary. In this case, the instructor’s delayed remedial action did not allow for recovery before the airplane struck the residence.

Probable cause: The flight instructor’s failure to maintain airplane control while demonstrating a simulated engine failure. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s improper response to the simulated engine failure.

NTSB Identification: ERA16FA170

This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.