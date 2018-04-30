BendixKing introduces flight display for experimental aircraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BendixKing has introduced xVue Touch, a primary flight display for experimental aircraft.

Available now for $5,499, the new cockpit technology provides builders and pilots with a touchscreen flight display at an affordable price, according to company officials.

This is the first product BendixKing has launched for experimental aircraft.

BendixKing’s xVue Touch replaces the traditional six-pack of mechanical instruments. It features a 10.1″ display with near-4K resolution, the highest resolution currently available in the industry, company officials claim.

The flight display is designed with no moving parts, which reduces aircraft weight and maintenance cost, company officials note.

It also comes standard with several features that help increase pilot safety and awareness, especially when flying and landing at night, navigating through bad weather, or approaching unfamiliar airports.

The most prominent of those features are Honeywell’s SmartView Synthetic Vision System, a vertical situation display that shows flight path over terrain, and the ability to display Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast weather.

In addition, xVue Touch is an open and connected system that interfaces with competing navigation systems installed in many aircraft. It also uses Wi-Fi so that pilots can easily update databases, charts and system software in less than 10 minutes.

Also included in xVue Touch are free future software updates, which will include engine indicators, radio information and autopilot control.