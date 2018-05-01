FAA removes requirement for complex aircraft on some practical tests

The FAA has published FAA Notice N8900.463, which addresses a change in policy in the Commercial Pilot and the CFI practical tests, no longer requiring demonstration of a complex aircraft on certain tests.



The changes eliminate the requirement to fly a complex aircraft for a practical test for the commercial practical tests and the single-engine initial CFI test.

FAA officials noted that, “the FAA finds that no longer requiring an applicant to provide a complex airplane for the initial commercial pilot with an airplane single-engine rating practical test or a flight instructor with an airplane single-engine rating practical test will not result in a decreased level of safety.”

The changes became effective when the notices were published April 24, 2018.