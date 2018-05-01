General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Texas Raiders fly-by

by

General Aviation NewsOf Wings & Things columnist and warbird expert Frederick A. Johnsen sent us this photo he took at SUN ‘n FUN 2018.

“The Commemorative Air Force B-17G ‘Texas Raiders’ made a low fly-by with one main gear retracted during the group’s ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!’ reenactment,” he explains. “During the spectacle, pyrotechnics and roaring replica Japanese aircraft represented the attack on Pearl Harbor at SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Florida, on April 14, 2018.”

