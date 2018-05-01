Picture of the Day: Texas Raiders fly-by

General Aviation News‘ Of Wings & Things columnist and warbird expert Frederick A. Johnsen sent us this photo he took at SUN ‘n FUN 2018.
“The Commemorative Air Force B-17G ‘Texas Raiders’ made a low fly-by with one main gear retracted during the group’s ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!’ reenactment,” he explains. “During the spectacle, pyrotechnics and roaring replica Japanese aircraft represented the attack on Pearl Harbor at SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Florida, on April 14, 2018.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.