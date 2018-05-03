General Aviation News

Classic Caribou carries cargo

SUN ‘n FUN 2018 hosted a rare airlift aircraft that resonates with veterans of the war in Southeast Asia. It’s a deHavilland CV-2 Caribou.

If airlifters, those classic carriers of cargo and combat troops, sometimes get overshadowed by the fighters and bombers, that does not detract from the pivotal significance of the transport mission to the success of military operations.


The Caribou was built in Canada with short field performance in mind. The U.S. Army used it as the CV-2, bringing troops and supplies into rugged airstrips in Vietnam where larger USAF C-123s and C-130s dared not go.

By 1967, a realignment of missions in the services saw the Army Caribous transferred to the Air Force, which redesignated these tactical airlifters as the C-7.

Doug Jeanes flew the Cavanaugh Flight Museum’s deHavilland Caribou to SUN ‘n FUN.

Doug Jeanes, director of the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison, Texas, headed up the crew that flew the Caribou to SUN ‘n FUN.

The whir of Hamilton Standard prop blades says the Carobou is ready to roll.

Jeanes is enthusiastic about spotlighting the importance of airlift heritage at air shows, offering a glimpse into the future of Caribou cargo displays.

Slowly flashing lighted yellow X marks a temporarily closed runway to facilitate SUN ‘n FUN displays. The restored deHavilland Caribou Vietnam-era transport is parked beyond the X marker.

The Cavanaugh crew is developing a Vietnam-era tactical flight demonstration that includes the Caribou, A-1 Skyraiders, an O-2, A-37, and UH-1 helicopter.

Look for this demonstration to debut at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas in May 2018.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer, you can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.

