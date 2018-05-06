MZeroA offers free Private Pilot Blueprint book

MZeroA’s Jason Schappert was just 8 years old when he attended his first SUN ’n FUN.

“This is my hometown airshow,” he says. “My parents would take me when I was little and now I do that with my kids. It’s a family tradition. SUN ’n FUN has a lot of meaning for us.”

Of course, it’s a bit different for Jason’s kids as their dad is a top-tier sponsor of the show.

That’s a long way from eight years ago when MZeroA first exhibited at SUN ’n FUN. “It’s funny,” he says. “I look at pictures of our first booth and we couldn’t even afford a backdrop,” he recalls. “We just had a cheesy banner. It was humble beginnings.”

“To now be able to sponsor the show, when back then we couldn’t really afford our exhibit space, is amazing,” he continues. “We have come a long way.” A flight instructor, with more than 9,000 hours of dual given, Schappert started MZeroA in 2006 with his wife Ashley. The company offers a popular online ground school, as well as aviation books, YouTube tutorials, and more.

During SUN ’n FUN, Schappert also offered MZeroA educational seminars in a space right outside Hangar D, where the company’s booth was this year.

“Speaking is a very big part of our business,” he notes.

And doing it this way allowed him to set his own schedule and choose his own topics. It also allows him to offer a seminar more than once.

“That way people can come when they can,” he says. “Go enjoy the other stuff and don’t feel like you have to work your schedule around my one time I’m doing a seminar.”

Seminars included Emergency Decision Making In Aviation, Three Preventative Maintenance Items Every Pilot Should Be Doing, How to Buy An Airplane, and Understanding BasicMed.

FREE BOOK

Also during the week of the fly-in, Schappert gave away free copies of his new book, “The Private Pilot Blueprint.”

“This book is everything I wish someone would have told me before I started my flight training,” he says.

“I’m giving them away because I remember when I was that 8 year old kid who was obsessed with watching the Blue Angels and running around SUN ’n FUN, but had no clue how to get started,” he said before the show. “And I want to be able to give back to those same kids and adults, whomever it may be.

“SUN ’n FUN gets them excited to fly,” he continues. “Now here’s a 97-page book that tells you how to save time and money in the process of learning to fly and how to get started.”

You can get the eBook for free by clicking here.