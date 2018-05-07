Use less real estate when you land

A Shortfield Takeoff and Landing Workshop has been slated at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Illinois May 18-19, 2018.

Havana’s 2,200′ grass strip is not exactly a short field, but by the time you are done with this workshop you should only need half of it, organizers promise.

Three experienced instructors will take you through the aerodynamics of slow flight at a Friday evening ground school on May 18. WINGS credit applies. The flying begins Saturday, May 19. Expect 30 minutes of instruction and then your own practice time.

Attendance at the ground school is open to all. Attendance during Saturday flight training is limited to 15.

Cost is $185 and includes food and flight instruction.

Camping is available on the field. Lodging also is available at Sisson’s Country Inn in Havana.

For more information and a .pdf file containing study materials, instructor bios, and lodging details, email BobMartin@Havanaprint.com or Mpurpura@TheRAF.org