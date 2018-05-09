Picture of the Day: A new perspective

Jake Longhurst sent in this photo for Picture of the Day, with this note: “Flight training is one of the most rewarding things one will do in their lifetime. Becoming pilots puts a new perspective on life and how to live it. We learn how to multitask without omitting important things. We learn to pay closer attention to detail. We learn to enjoy the small moments, like soaring through the air watching a sunset. We learn to look ahead and plan for the future. All these things make us who we are as pilots, and improve our lives as people.”

