100 Years of Airmail celebrated with flight

May 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the first U.S. government airmail flight. To honor that milestone, a collection of classic airmail planes from 1931 will fly the original Contract Air Mail Route 8 (C.A.M. 8) from San Diego to Seattle. The flight is scheduled for Sunday, May 13-Friday, May 18.

Aircraft on the flight include a Model 4DM-1 owned by Addision Pemberton and two Model 4EM-1s owned by Jeff Hamilton and Ben Scott.

The 2018 flight is sponsored by the nonprofit Western Antique Airplane and Automobile Museum of Hood River, Oregon and endorsed by the U.S. Postal Service. The biplanes will carry commemorative envelopes that will be officially postmarked at each of the 12 stops. Delivery of traditional residential and business mail will not be affected.

Those interested in the flight can follow at the groups official website.