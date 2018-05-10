New pilot: Country music star’s son earns his ticket

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee —Murfreesboro Aviation reports that Tom Tippin, son of country music legend Aaron Tippin, has passed his checkride and is now a licensed private pilot.

Tom’s father Aaron, earned his Certified Flight Instructor certificate from Murfreesboro Aviation in 2014. Since that time Aaron has taught both of his sons to fly — Ted in 2013 and Tom in 2016 through 2018.

Aaron was the flight instructor for both boys up to the day they soloed. From the point of solo forward, Murfreesboro Aviation instructs them to the day they earn their private license.

“Tom is a model student and outstanding pilot,” noted Tom’s flight instructor, Senior CFI and ATP Marty Newcom. “He is knowledgeable, prepared, focused, and passionate about being a competent and safe pilot. It has been a pleasure instructing him.”

A couple summers ago, Tom’s mom would drive him to the Murfreesboro Airport after school where his dad would be waiting for him in either their Stearman open-cockpit biplane or their T-6 Texan warbird. They would fly and train as often as the weather would allow, until Tom was eventually ready to solo.

On Dec. 1, 2016, Tom turned 16 and soloed THREE aircraft, including the Stearman, the Texan, and their 1946 Piper J-3 Cub. Later that day he got his drivers license.

“We’re very proud of Tom and his accomplishments, as he continues the aviation legacy in the Tippin family,” said Jim Gardner, the owner of Murfreesboro Aviation. “We also appreciate the trust Aaron has placed in us to train his boys. They come to us with solid skills, a safety mindset, and a commitment to becoming quality pilots.”

