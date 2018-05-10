Pictures of the Day: Grumpy and the DC-3

Frequent contributor Glenn Brasch, the force behind AirportCourtesyCars.com, snapped these photos when the Historic Flight Foundation visited Ryan Field in Tucson, Arizona, of the B-25 Grumpy and the DC-3.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.