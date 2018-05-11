Fuel exhaustion leads to student’s forced landing

The solo student pilot reported that while on a cross-country flight the Cessna 150’s engine started to “sputter” and then stopped.

During the forced landing near Albuquerque, N.M., the plane hit a ravine, sustaining substantial damage to the engine mount.

The airplane recovery specialist reported that he drained about two gallons of fuel from the fuel tanks prior to the airplane being moved.

According to the manufacturer, the airplane has 3 gallons of unusable fuel.

As a safety recommendation the student pilot reported that he should have visually inspected the fuel with a fuel hawk dipstick.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s inadequate preflight inspection/planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, loss of engine power, and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA267

This May 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.