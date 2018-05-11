Sarina Houston awarded Martha King scholarship 

Sarina Houston of Pittsboro, North Carolina, was awarded the third Martha King Scholarship for Women Flight Instructors during the annual Women in Aviation International Conference.

This scholarship consists of $5,000 toward flight training and free, lifetime access to all King Schools courses, including FIRCs for life. The value is over $18,000.



In her words from her scholarship application essay, “I fell in love with flying around the mountains as a teenager, and I was curious enough about aviation to ask for a job at the airport when I was in high school. As I progressed through my ratings and a Masters degree, I learned that I was also passionate about education and teaching. Along the way, I was afforded opportunities that I never imagined and discovered things about myself that I never thought possible — that I could be a great teacher and a great pilot, that I could be as good of a teacher or pilot as the guy next to me.

“Through scholarships from ERAU and Women in Aviation and encouragement and mentorship from people I’ve always looked up to like John & Martha King, I’ve been able to make my dream a reality. Fellow educators and aviators supported me along the way. They truly believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.

“As a flight instructor today, when the aviation industry needs pilots more than ever before, I want nothing more than to pass along the same knowledge, enthusiasm, and scholarships that I’ve been graciously given to tomorrow’s aviators. The Martha King Scholarship for Female Aviators will allow me to continue to do that.”

While living in England in 2008, Sarina missed the comradery of her fellow pilots, so she became the founder and president of the Box D Chapter of Women in Aviation, International, at Mildenhall, UK.

“Sarina is a poised and accomplished flight instructor, with a passion for aviation,” Martha King said. “More important, she not only loves to fly, she loves to teach. Sarina has a passion for the people in aviation, and loves figuring out how to give her students insight. To quote from one of her letters of recommendation, ‘Great instructors change lives.’ We believe Sarina is a great instructor who will inspire many learning pilots, and help them attain their dreams of flight.”

The Martha R. King Scholarship was donated by Martha King who, along with her husband John King, created King Schools in 1974. Applications for the 2018 scholarship will be available on the WAI website in late 2018.