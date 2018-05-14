Picture of the Day: Hangar door mural a perfect backdrop

Jacques A. Bronchart sent us a photo of his MCR-1 ultralight in front of the decorated hangar at Aérodrome de la Baule-Escoublac in the resort town of Brittany in France. The mural on the hangar door is “decorated with a painting reproducing the beach landscape.”

Jacques’ plane, “OO-H55, is powered by a 80hp Rotax engine. With an MT hydraulic variable pitch propeller it cruises at 150mph TAS with a fuel consumption of 20L/hour, for an endurance of 3.5 hours. The plane is based at EBBY, the largest ultralight base in Belgium. I bought it new 28 months ago and have accumulated 640 fun hours.”

