Picture of the Day: A part of S44 will live on

Any time an airport closes is a sad day. Spanaway Airport (S44) in western Washington recently suffered such a fate. However, airline pilot and flight instructor Ryan Weir was able to rescue one small part of S44.

“It’s just a shame to lose another ‘old school’ airport like this,” noted Ryan via email. “I will sorely miss landing on the grass, the bad airport coffee, and the airport cat, dog, and duck. Yes, duck. Above all, the old school flying stories and bonding on Saturday mornings over donuts.

“I was able to purchase the fuel pump sign. After some new paint and a new LED light, this part of Spanaway Airport will live on in my hangar for years to come, with many future flying stories happening under it.”

