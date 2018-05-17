Air Serv donates Caravan to help respond to Ebola outbreak

Air Serv International has donated the use of one of its airplanes to assist Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in responding to an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ebola, already a highly contagious disease, can have disastrous effects in developing countries where healthcare might already be minimal.

In an effort to assist in the response and containment of the disease, Air Serv International has extended an offer to MSF for the use of a C208B Caravan, including crew, an engineer, a base manager, positioning of the aircraft to and from the site, and 60 hours of flight time at no cost.

The Caravan is expected to depart Entebbe, Uganda, for Kinshasa, the capital and the largest city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, where it will pick up medical cargo and MSF emergency medical response staff. From there, the aircraft will proceed to Mbandaka, the main Ebola response base.

Air Serv is requesting donations and pledges toward the Ebola response programs to reduce the cost to humanitarian partners for critically needed transport services. Donor-supplemented programs will permit organizations to focus the bulk of their budgets where they are most valuable, providing healthcare, shelter, food, and sanitation. Donations can be made through the Air Serv website.

With a fleet of six Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs. In addition to charter, facilities, maintenance, and consulting services, Air Serv International provides response capabilities for organizations operating in disaster areas.