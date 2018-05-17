Turbojet Seguin Quickie crashes during flight test

The commercial pilot and a colleague built the single-place, composite airplane with the intention of using it for air racing.

Rather than using the single piston engine and propeller specified by the original plans, they opted to power the Seguin Quickie with two turbojet engines.

The engines were designed and intended for use only on model aircraft and were mounted one per side on the lower fuselage, just aft of the cockpit.

The airplane was in the very early stages of its flight test program and had flown only two previous flights with an accumulated total flight time of about 0.8 hours.

The purpose of the flight was to begin exploring the crosswind handling characteristics and capabilities of the airplane. About 200′ above ground level (agl) during the first landing approach to the airport in Mojave, California, the pilot conducted a go-around and climbed to pattern altitude for another approach.

While in the landing flare about 10′ agl, a gust of wind from the right side disturbed the airplane, and the pilot applied power to go around.

He heard one engine “spool down” and confirmed a power loss on the left engine via the instrument indications.

The wind gust and power loss caused the airplane to track left toward an array of unused airliners stored at the airport.

Since the airplane’s single-engine minimum control speed had not yet been determined, preflight planning called for reducing power on the remaining engine and landing in the event of an engine power loss, however, the pilot maintained about 30%-40% thrust on the right engine to avoid hitting one of the airliners.

The asymmetric thrust resulted in a loss of directional control, and the airplane was destroyed when it hit a wooden office trailer and the ground.

There was insufficient evidence to determine the reason for the loss of engine power, and none of the three most likely causes — fuel flow interruption, air flow interruption, or flameout due to rapid and large throttle input — could be definitively ruled out.

Probable cause: A loss of engine power for reasons that could not be determined based on the available information.

NTSB Identification: WPR16LA110

This May 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.