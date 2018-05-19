Do you know your aircraft’s best glide speed?

A new fact sheet has been released by the FAA covering Best Glide Speed.

The General Aviation Joint Steering Committee determined that a significant number of general aviation fatalities could be avoided if pilots were better informed and trained in determining and flying their aircraft at the best glide speed while maneuvering to complete a forced landing.

The Fact Sheet — just two pages — covers everything from What is Best Glide Speed? How Far Can I Glide? and tips for forced landings. You can download the Fact Sheet at FAA.gov.