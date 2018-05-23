Picture of the Day: Quick Silver

Frederick A. Johnsen — General Aviation News’ Of Wings & Things columnist and a warbird expert — sent in this photo of the P-51 Mustang “Quick Silver.”

The photo was taken at SUN ‘n FUN 2018, where the aircraft flew several times, he reports.

