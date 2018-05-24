What every pilot needs to know about UAS

Pilots of manned aircraft want all drone pilots to know as much about aviation as they do. That’s the best way to mitigate hazards of mixing manned and unmanned aircraft into our nation’s airspace.

But have you thought about it from the perspective of manned aviation understanding drone operations?

A May 30, 2018, WINGsReality EDU webinar, Unmanned Aerial Systems – What Every Pilot Needs to Know, will discuss the topic.

It is imperative that all pilots share a common understanding of how and why this blend works, and how to maintain and improve the impeccable safety record that general aviation has enjoyed for decades, say officials with WINGsReality EDU.

Pre-registration is required. The webinar counts for two WINGS credits for Basic Knowledge.

Cost is $6.95.