A trip to the French Air and Space Museum

By TED LUEBBERS

A friend of mine in Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 534 who knew that my wife Joan and I would be spending some time in Paris, France, in May of this year suggested we visit the French Air and Space Museum, called Musee de L’air et de L’espace.

He said “you will see things there that cannot be seen anywhere else.” He was right.

The museum is located at Le Bourget Airport about 25 miles outside of Paris in the town of Le Bourget. This is the airport where Charles Lindbergh landed after his epic non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

There are two Concord Supersonic jets parked side by side. One was a prototype used for developing the plane for commercial use loaded with research instrumentation in its fuselage. The other one was set up for standard passenger service.

We were staying in a hotel near the Eiffel Tower and were initially concerned about how we would get there, considering we had never been to France before and didn’t know our way around very well.

Fortunately, we had purchased a five-day Tourist Pass before we arrived in Paris, which included the Metro, train, bus, and boat tickets, so all we had to do was insert the Metro pass in the gate or flash the other passes as we entered.

It was surprisingly easy to get there and only took us about an hour. We took the subway, called the Metro, to Guard de Nord, the train station, to the town of Le Bourget. At the train depot we got instructions to walk about three blocks to the center of town and get on Bus 152 at the bus stop. After several stops over a three-mile local bus route we arrived at the museum.

A French 1917 Morane- Saulier A1 on display at the French Air and Space Museum.

This museum is reputed to be the oldest aircraft museum in the world as it opened in 1919. It covers 1.6 million square feet of land and hangars.

It has a large collection of French vintage aircraft, World War I and World War II planes, two Concord Supersonic aircraft side by side, modern French military jet planes, as well as examples of contemporary commercial aircraft and rockets.

Displays of rockets and satellites from different countries.

According to museum officials, the museum has a collection of more than 400 aircraft, with 150 on display, ranging from the very first airplanes to the Breguet 19 “Point d’Interrogation,” the Spitfire, and the Concorde.

An English deHavilland DH89 commercial transport operated from the mid 1930s.

A person could easily spend a day there and see most of what the museum has to offer. There is a restaurant on the premises when you want to take a lunch break.

The Tourist Museum Pass allows the holder to tour three of the larger aircraft, such as this Air France 747.

We recommend it to any aviation buffs who might be spending time in Paris.

