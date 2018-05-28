Picture of the Day: Lazy day on the lake

Frank Claremont sent in the photograph for Picture of the Day of a 1981 Cessna 172 on floats on the lake with his dock in Muskoka, Ontario. He adds this is a major cottage area for residents of Toronto.

