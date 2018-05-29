Free version of Wx24 Pilot Aviation Weather App released

The Wx24 Pilot Aviation Weather App is now available in a free version.

No strings attached, no popup ads, just a presentation of aviation weather that gives pilots a quick and easy read of conditions and forecasts, in addition to providing weather reports for even the smallest of US airports, according to developers.

Wx24 Pilot’s difference is its way of presenting aviation weather that gives pilots the ability to see and understand complex METARs and TAFs in seconds, developers continue. Even AIRMETs, SIGMETs and TFRs are presented on one screen for weather at a glance.

The Wx24 Pilot app pulls together numerous aviation weather reports and presents them in a simple visual format.

The graphical presentation of aviation weather by Wx24 Pilot allows pilots to quickly assess aviation weather conditions to improve situational awareness and safety of the flight, company officials note.

“The free version of Wx24 Pilot provides a great value to recreational pilots, student pilots, and their CFIs. These pilots usually fly within their local airspace and don’t require the app’s robust full version features, such as flight planning, weather charts and personal minimums,” said Paxton Calvanese, the app’s developer. “And the free version doesn’t have those annoying pop-ups and banners ads found on most free apps.”