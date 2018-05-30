FAA puts out Help Wanted sign for safety inspectors and technicians

The FAA is now accepting applications from experienced candidates to fill aviation safety positions at various facilities throughout the country.

These positions are critical to the agency’s mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world, agency officials said.

The FAA is hiring:

Aviation Safety Inspectors to administer, investigate, and enforce safety regulations and standards for the production, operation, maintenance, and modification of all flying aircraft. Aviation Safety Inspectors work in four specialty areas: Avionics, maintenance, operations, and manufacturing.

Aviation Safety Technicians to provide technical support to safety inspectors for inspections or investigations. This includes searching for, gathering, screening, and providing facts or explanations related to an inspection, investigation, or compliance program.

Aerospace Engineers to ensure the continued operational safety of manufacturers’ aviation and space products from airplanes to spaceports. Aerospace engineers have opportunities in two key disciplines: Aircraft certification and commercial space transportation.

Operations Research Analysts to provide expert analytical support and to conduct significant analytical studies and projects related to aviation. Operation research analysts also use advanced techniques, data mining, statistical analysis, and mathematical modeling to develop solutions for business processes and to enhance oversight for all commercial operations.

Medical Officers to determine medical qualifications for complex medical conditions referred for further review. Medical officers also support specialty panels at the request of the Federal Air Surgeon and assist the Medical Education Division with seminar presentations.

For more information on qualifications and specialized experience, go to FAA.gov/Jobs to find out application deadlines or USAJobs.gov to start their applications.