Fatal accident claims Mid-Continent’s Pat Napolitano

WICHITA, Kansas — Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics lost a valued employee and friend.

Pat Napolitano was involved in a fatal airplane accident Friday, May 25, 2018, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Pat flying the Staggerwing in 2017.

The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft Staggerwing (BE-17/G, Registration Number 79091), owned by Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, traveling from Wichita to Fresno, California, company officials said in a short statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pat’s family and the countless aviators Pat inspired,” officials added.

Read Tom Snow’s story on Pat and the Staggerwing here.

