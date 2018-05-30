Fatal accident claims Mid-Continent’s Pat Napolitano

WICHITA, Kansas — Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics lost a valued employee and friend.
Pat Napolitano was involved in a fatal airplane accident Friday, May 25, 2018, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft Staggerwing (BE-17/G, Registration Number 79091), owned by Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, traveling from Wichita to Fresno, California, company officials said in a short statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pat’s family and the countless aviators Pat inspired,” officials added.
Read Tom Snow’s story on Pat and the Staggerwing here.
