New WingBug is a portable pitot static system and more

WingBug is a new Air Data Heading Reference System (ADAHRS). Weighing just 11.8 ounces, the WingBug system uses built-in WiFi to broadcast data to the WingBug App to display traditional six-pack instrument data on an iPad.

Onboard sensors measure pitot static pressure, temperature, and barometric altitude and include an accelerometer, gyro, and magnetometer, as well as GPS.

Depending on your needs, the WingBug appears to scratch a variety of itches.

If you are building an airplane, it can be used for flight testing. Those learning to fly can record flight lessons for later playback/debrief. If you seek redundancy to your traditionally installed pitot-static system/ADAHRS, the WingBug is an affordable ($950) option.

It is not hard to see the WingBug becoming FAA approved via the Non Required Safety Enhancing Equipment (NORSEE) program.

Learn more at the company’s website (which is under re-construction as this was written) or Facebook page.