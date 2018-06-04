General Aviation News

One tricked out Maule

In the business world, it doesn’t get any better than hearing a client is happy. Really happy.

And that is a happy client.

Isaac Bedingfield, owner of God’s Country Aviation, next to his new Backcountry Connection Edition Maule M7-235 in the backcountry of Alaska. Image from God’s Country Aviation’s Facebook.

God’s Country Aviation is a family owned and operated air taxi based out of Bethel, Alaska, that serves remote regions of Alaska. They connected with Wup Winn, owner of Oregon-based Backcountry Connection, to build a truly unique backcountry plane.

The Backcountry Connection Edition Maule is based on a stock M7-235 model.

“We started with a stock M7-235,” said Maule Aircraft President Brent Maule. “The modifications were made using primarily STC’d products.”

Some of the Mods

35” Alaskan Bushwheels on the end of an extended heavy-duty landing gear offer an impressive look for the Backcountry Connection Edition M7-235.

Two-blade MT Propeller on Backcountry Connection Edition M7-235.

The Backcountry Connection Edition M7-235 includes Carbon Concepts wingtips (shown here) and floorboards.

Aww… a Baby Bushwheel for the tail.

A simple, yet powerful, panel for Backcountry Connection Edition M7-235.

For comparison, a stock Maule M7-series model.

