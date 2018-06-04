One tricked out Maule

In the business world, it doesn’t get any better than hearing a client is happy. Really happy.
And that is a happy client.
God’s Country Aviation is a family owned and operated air taxi based out of Bethel, Alaska, that serves remote regions of Alaska. They connected with Wup Winn, owner of Oregon-based Backcountry Connection, to build a truly unique backcountry plane.
The Backcountry Connection Edition Maule is based on a stock M7-235 model.
“We started with a stock M7-235,” said Maule Aircraft President Brent Maule. “The modifications were made using primarily STC’d products.”
