Picture of the Day: Recreating the past

Eric Dumigan sent in this photo he titled “Recreating the past.”

On the left is an unidentified woman from the Royal Canadian Air Force Women’s Division posing with a Harvard at a Canadian airfield during World War II, he said.

“On June 3, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Borden, birthplace of Canada’s Air Force, Murray Kot and daughter Samantha Kot set out to replicate the image. Samantha’s boyfriend, Marco Rusconi, is a member of the Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team and the group’s Harvards were used to recreate the image,” he explained.



For those who attend SUN ‘n FUN, you may recognize Samantha as one of the crew that delivers SUN ‘n FUN Today, the daily newspaper of the fly-in, around the fly-in grounds.