Revisions to airmen certification standards take effect June 11

Several revisions to the FAA’s airman certification standards (ACS) will take effect June 11, 2018.
The revisions, called “Major Enhancements” by FAA officials, were made to the ACS for Private Pilot-Airplane, Instrument Rating-Airplane, Commercial Pilot-Airplane, and Remote Pilot-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems.
Some of the revisions in Version FAA-S-ACS-6B include:
- Revised Introduction and appendices to account for FAA reorganization.
- Replaced numerous prescriptive references to airplane configuration with more general references.
- Revised numerous Tasks in all Areas of Operation to include more consistent element descriptions.
- Added language to account for Part 68 BasicMed.
- Distinguished different types of hypoxia.
- Broadened scope of engine starting conditions knowledge element.
- Revised Area of Operation III, Task A to include runway lighting systems.
- Revised Area of Operation IV to require touch down at proper pitch attitude.
- Added airspeed tolerance to Area of Operation IX, Task A.
- Correlated knowledge elements of multiengine airplane engine inoperative flight to zero sideslip.
- Revised language regarding reduction of drag with one engine inoperative in terms of the manufacturer’s recommendation or appropriate use of flight controls.
- Added CFIT to low altitude maneuvering risk elements.
The revision also includes updates to several appendices in the standards.
You can see the full document, with revisions, here.
