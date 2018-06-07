Student’s squirrelly landing bends 172

The flight instructor reported that this was her fifth instructional flight with the student and that they were practicing takeoffs and landings in the pattern at the airport in Cornelia, Georgia. She recalled that the previous landing accomplished by the student was “squirrelly.”

She reminded the student pilot “how and why not to use the pedals during the landing roll, and to stay off of the brakes.”

She recalled that the student completed the next approach and landing and both were stable.

However, during the landing roll, the Cessna 172 made an abrupt right turn, and exited the right side of the runway about the midpoint of the 5,500′ long by 100′ wide runway.

The flight instructor reported that she did not believe that she would be able to bring the airplane back to the left and aborted the landing.

However, the plane hit rising terrain, entered a 360° turn, and hit an embankment.

The flight instructor asked the student if he had his feet on the pedals during the landing roll, and he replied “I think so.”

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, horizontal stabilizer, and elevator.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s unnecessary pedal application and the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action resulting in a loss of directional control, runway excursion, and ground impact during the aborted landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA316

This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.