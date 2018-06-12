Fuel pump failure leads to fuel starvation

The airline transport pilot reported that he was flying his experimental, amateur-built Tiger Moth about 500′ above ground level over his ranch in Decatur, Texas, when he smelled something burning.
About 15 seconds later, the engine experienced a total loss of power, and the propeller stopped spinning.
The airplane hit a ditch and nosed over during the subsequent forced landing.
A post-accident examination of the engine revealed that the inline electric boost pump had overheated and burned, which resulted in a loss of fuel supply to the engine.
Probable cause: A failure of the electric fuel boost pump, which resulted in fuel starvation and a subsequent total loss of engine power.
NTSB Identification: CEN16LA219
This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
