A Red Letter day

The U.S. Postal Service will continues its 100th anniversary celebration of air mail in August when it releases the second commemorative air mail stamp.

In May, the Postal Service issued a United States Air Mail Blue Forever stamp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the beginning of airmail service.

On Aug. 11, 2018, it will issue the Air Mail Red Forever stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the Post Office Department’s taking charge of the nation’s airmail service.

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for the second Air Mail stamp will be held at 11 a.m. (Eastern) Aug. 11, 2018, at College Park Aviation Museum in Maryland. The event is free and open to the public.

Can’t make it to the museum? You can watch the ceremony live at Facebook.com/USPS.

The Post Office Department initiated regular U.S. Air Mail Service from College Park Airfield in Maryland to New York City on Aug. 12, 1918. This 218-mile route was the first step in establishing a transcontinental route by air, according to post office officials.

Operating from Aug. 12, 1918, through Sept. 1, 1927, this pioneering aviation service was instrumental in developing a critical infrastructure — profitable routes, lighted airfields for night flying, and improved navigational tools — that allowed it to succeed and prosper, officials note.