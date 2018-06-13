More than $100,000 in scholarships available

The National Gay Pilots Association has launched its 2018 scholarship program, which encompasses more than $100,000 in awards from private pilot to tailwheel endorsement to advanced flight training.
NGPA is the largest organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pilots, aviation professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world. Its mission is to build, support, and unite the global LGBT aviation community.
The application deadline is Aug. 31, 2018.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.