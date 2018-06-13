Video: The debut of the Yak 110

Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A. Johnsen sent in this video of the much-anticipated air show debut of the “Yak-110” — two Yak-55s plus a jet engine merged into one trimotor aircraft — at the Mountain Home Air Force Base airshow on June 3, 2018.
“The aircraft’s air show performance is impressive,” he reports. “This Idaho product is set to attend the EAA AirVenture 2018 event in Oshkosh this summer. The team responsible for the unique Yak includes Dell Coller, Chad Bartee, and pilot Jeff Boerboon.”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.