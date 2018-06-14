Fuel line failure causes forced landing

About 20 minutes after takeoff, the Piper PA-28’s engine experienced a total loss of power.
During the off-airport forced landing near Rowesville, S.C., the right aileron was substantially damaged.
A post-accident examination revealed that the fuel line between the fuel transducer and the carburetor had failed.
The fuel line was installed as part of the J.P. Instruments EDM-700 engine monitoring system per the supplemental type certificate SA2586NM on May 01, 2002.
Probable cause: The fuel line failure between the fuel transducer and the carburetor, which resulted in a total loss of engine power and subsequent forced off-airport landing.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA302
