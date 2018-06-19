80-year-old pilot hits power line

The 80-year-old pilot usually flew with his son and not by himself.

On the day of the accident, he intended to fly solo around a lake in his Pietenpol Aircamper and then return to the private landing strip to pick up his son for an additional flight together

He took off from the landing strip in Dundee, Mississippi, and flew over some property he used to own.

The pilot told investigators he blacked out and did not recall the accident.

The last thing he remembered was turning back to the lake.

He then heard voices and people were helping him into a boat.

According to a witness, she observed the plane flying south over the lake behind her house and then strike a power line that extended from the lake bank near the rear of her house, across the water to the island.

After hitting the power line, the airplane “nosedived” into the lake.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a power line.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA214

This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.