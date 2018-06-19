General Aviation News

80-year-old pilot hits power line

by Leave a Comment

The 80-year-old pilot usually flew with his son and not by himself.

On the day of the accident, he intended to fly solo around a lake in his Pietenpol Aircamper and then return to the private landing strip to pick up his son for an additional flight together

He took off from the landing strip in Dundee, Mississippi, and flew over some property he used to own.

The pilot told investigators he blacked out and did not recall the accident.

The last thing he remembered was turning back to the lake.

He then heard voices and people were helping him into a boat.

According to a witness, she observed the plane flying south over the lake behind her house and then strike a power line that extended from the lake bank near the rear of her house, across the water to the island.

After hitting the power line, the airplane “nosedived” into the lake.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a power line.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA214

This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners