Non-towered airport operations webinar to discuss recent changes

The FAA recently announced significant changes to the flight and ground operations, as well as communications, at non-towered airports. There are some important updates all pilots need to know about. Traffic patterns have changed, as have arrival and departure procedures, and the way pilots communicate intentions.

WINGsREALITY Edu is hosting a webinar on Thursday, June 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. ET, to discuss these important changes.

While these changes primarily affect Part 91 operators, UAS operators, as well as anyone who operates in the vicinity of non-towered airports, also will be affected.

The All New Non-Towered Airport Ops for 2018 webinar qualifies for two FAA WINGs credits for Basic Knowledge Topics.

While the live webinar is full, those wishing to watch the recorded version can register at the WINGsREALITY Edu website.