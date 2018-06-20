Flying Musicians awards two solo scholarships

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has revealed its 2018 Solo scholarship recipients: John Laughman of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, and Nathan Nothelle of Imlay City, Michigan.
Nominations from all across the United States and Canada made the selection difficult, according to John Zapp, co-founder and president of FMA.
“Every nominee was spectacular, but we had to choose just two, and we are very proud of these enthusiastic, talented young people,” he said.
The FMA Solo Scholarships are made possible by sponsors, donors, and members’ donating their time and talents and through hosting FMA’s Hangar JAMs.
FMA has soloed six student musician scholarship winners in three years.
The scholarship brings a music student from zero time to solo. FMA covers roughly 15 hours of dual instruction, online ground school, training materials, and additional products from sponsors.
FMA instituted the scholarship program because it recognizes the parallel skills involved in flying and performing music, officials explain.
