Picture of the Day: Waving to the crowd

John Chvatal submitted the following photo, explaining: “Greg and Ashley Shelton of Greg Shelton Airshows wave to the crowd at the 2018 Ray Fagen Memorial Airshow, held June 16, in Granite Falls, Minnesota.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.