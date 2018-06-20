Redbird launches sim trade in program

Redbird Flight Simulations has launched its new Trade In, Trade Up program to give owners of outdated flight simulators an upgrade path to a new Redbird aviation training device.

Simulation has become an important part of modern flight training, but thousands of simulators are relegated to limited use due to a reliance on 30-year-old technologies and outdated design, according to Redbird officials.

The new program allows operators of these devices to get value from their initial investment, while upgrading the training experience they can offer to customers, officials note.

“The industry has come to understand how impactful modern simulation is in flight training, but writing off an old device can be a difficult decision for a business owner,” said Redbird Flight Simulations COO and President Charlie Gregoire. “Our Trade In, Trade Up program gives these owners a way to turn the simulator they have into the one they want.”

Every Redbird sim comes with a modern operating system, Navigator, that allows customers to easily control the simulated environment, launch and save flights, update software, track billing, and contact support from any wireless-enabled device, such as a tablet, laptop, or smartphone, company officials explain.

The latest Redbird models are also compatible with the company’s maneuvers training supplement, Guided Independent Flight Training (GIFT), which will help students learn, practice, and receive feedback on every maneuver required for their Private Pilot license.

“From the day a boneyard-bound Cessna 177 Cardinal RG became our company’s namesake, Redbird has strived to add value to the investments of flight schools, aviation programs, and individual pilots,” said Gregoire. “As we continue to expand and innovate our product line, this program enables new and returning Redbird customers to stay on the cutting edge of flight training.”

Redbird will provide a complementary value assessment for any qualified trade-in, which includes competitor devices and earlier-generation, Redbird devices. After a trade-in offer is received, the Redbird sales team will help participants in the program select a new Redbird device to fit their training needs and apply the agreed-upon credit toward its purchase price.