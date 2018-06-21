Go ahead and ignore that FAA email

Is the Federal Aviation Authority (yep, you read that correctly) trying to connect with you?
After all, they’re trying to connect with me. Check out the following screenshot of an email that just arrived to my inbox.
While I’m not an email expert, I feel pretty confident that I can ignore this email from the Federal Aviation Authority. Taking it a step further, I recommend you ignore it as well.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.