Go ahead and ignore that FAA email

Is the Federal Aviation Authority (yep, you read that correctly) trying to connect with you?

After all, they’re trying to connect with me. Check out the following screenshot of an email that just arrived to my inbox.

Federal Aviation Authority Spam/Phishing Email

Do NOT click here

While I’m not an email expert, I feel pretty confident that I can ignore this email from the Federal Aviation Authority. Taking it a step further, I recommend you ignore it as well.

